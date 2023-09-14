Drag queen Roxi joins ABC 6 to discuss her new business

(ABC 6 News) – In July, Austin drag queen Roxi found themselves in the midst of a protest surrounding their ‘Drag Story Time’, hosted by Roxi at the Austin Public Library.

The event was supposed to be an oppurtunity to share stories with kids, but some community members in Austin felt it was innapropriate for children.

Despite the peaceful protests, ‘Drag Story Time’, went off without a hitch.

Following the controversy at the Austin Library, Roxi decided to open her own business, focusing on the arts and inclusivity.

Roxi stopped by the ABC 6 studio to discuss her new painting studio called “Roxi’s Place” in Austin, along with pronouns and the importance of representation in small communities, with ABC 6 evening anchor Robin Wolfram.