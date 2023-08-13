Domestic abuse awareness rally in honor of Sabrina Schnoor

(ABC 6 News) – One local woman is hoping to spread awareness about domestic abuse and violence by hosting a rally Sunday afternoon.

Stacia Schnoor understands loss and grief after her daughter Sabrina was murdered this summer.

“You don’t hear about it enough,” said Schnoor.

A mother that knows firsthand just how dangerous and deadly domestic violence can be. Sabrina Schnoor’s body was found underneath the I-35 overpass in Owatonna.

Sabrina’s ex-boyfriend, Jason Horner, has been charged with second degree murder as well as an illegal firearms possession charge in connection to Sabrina’s death.

“The importance of today is to bring the community together and get the word out there about what a big deal domestic abuse and domestic homicide is,” said Schnoor.

Stacia says it’s time for change and she wants to make sure this never happens to anyone else’s child.

“Basically, to support the ladies and the men in the community that need that resource or need that person they can go to,” said Elizabeth Kobs who has helped Stacia with the foundation.

In Minnesota 34 percent of women and 25 percent of men have experienced some sort of domestic abuse form their partner. That’s according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

While there are programs to help, Stacia says there’s a lack of resources.

That’s why she started the Sabrina Lee Foundation, hoping to bring awareness to domestic violence and protect victims.

“We actually just got a bunch of donations with stuff that I can make bugout bags. With hygiene supplies, feminine products you know some stuff for kids. If you have to leave right now just go. If you need a ride, call me, I’ll find you a way home,” said Schnoor.

Deb and Amy Understand how dangerous the violence can turn after they say they were abused by their husbands. They say the system meant to protect victims is broken and abusers get off too easily.

“It’s not fixing anything, and it ends up in situations unfortunately like this where somebody has to die where it could have been prevented if there were more aggressive laws,” said Amy Lohrmann-Scoecker.

They want it to change.

