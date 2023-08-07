Dodge County’s ‘Relay for Life’ raises more than $100,000 for cancer research

(ABC 6 News) – Friday night, a ‘Relay for Life’ in Dodge County raised more than $100,000 for cancer research and supporting patients with the disease.

The event focused on 12 child cancer survivors and how they are living 10 years later.

Many survivors ran in the relay, while community members took part in prayers, silent auctions and even a luminary walk. Community members lit bags to honor all of those diagnosed with cancer.

There was even an award show at the end of the night for people that ran in the relay.

The Dodge County Relay for Life Chair, Lisa Rollins, says that all of the money will go to the American Cancer Society.

Rollins also says that the event could not have been possible without the communities support and that she’s grateful for all of those that took part in the relay.