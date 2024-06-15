(ABC 6 News) – The Hormel Institute hosted its Discovering Science Together event in Austin on Saturday.

The event, which took place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., was free and open to all ages.

There were hands-on science activities and experiments for participants to engage in.

The event also featured an interactive “Strollin’ Through the Colon” exhibit, for people to learn about colorectal cancer prevention.

Hormel Institute scientists were present, giving research presentations.