Direct Admissions Day at Austin High School

(ABC 6 News) – Today, seniors at Austin High School had a little pressure taken off their final year.

Direct Admissions Minnesota hosted a letter ceremony for Austin High School seniors. Over 250 seniors received a video message from Governor Tim Walz on the new state program designed to give high schoolers as many options as possible for their post-secondary education paths.

Vanessa Gatdet, one of those seniors, was happy to share this moment with friends and classmates.

It’s so exciting, it’s like we get to share the experience with ourselves and with each other at the same time,” she said. “And it’s just great just knowing that we’re going to all these great places in life and in the future.”

Gatdet hopes to attend either Winona State or Mankato State University this time next year.