Dexter woman charged with child neglect, exposing child to methamphetamine

(ABC 6 News) – A Dexter woman faces child neglect and drug charges after allegedly being arrested with cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as a child in her front seat.

Karynne Marie Easley, 40, was charged Tuesday with drugs–cause or permit child to ingest, inhale, or be exposed to meth and 3rd-degree drug possession in a school/park/public housing zone.

She was also charged with gross misdemeanor neglect of a child–likely substantial harm to physical/emotional health and driving while intoxicated.

According to court documents, Rochester police responded to Silver Lake Park at about 1:20 p.m. Dec. 29 after a call about a woman passed out behind the wheel of a parked vehicle.

According to court documents, the responding officer observed Easley was asleep, and appeared to have a piece of burnt tinfoil in her hand.

According to court documents, there was a young child in a car seat next to Easley in the vehicle.

Court documents allege that when the officer woke Easley up, she dropped the foil and tried to start the car before the officer told her not to.

She was placed under arrest after failing standardized sobriety tests, per court documents.

Documents further allege that police found two blue, “rock-like” substances” weighing about 3 grams in her front sweatshirt pocket, which Easley allegedly identified as heroin. Police claim they also found a small cylinder with a white, crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine, weighing about 4.5 grams with packaging.

A sample of Easley’s blood was collected and sent for testing — in the meantime, the blue substance tested preliminarily positive for cocaine, and the white substance tested preliminarily positive for meth, according to court documents.

Easley’s next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 6, 2024.