Dean Phillips expected to launch presidential campaign in New Hampshire on Friday

(KSTP) – After months of hinting at a presidential run, a Minnesota congressman appears to be ready to take the next step and formally launch a campaign.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), who has represented Minnesota’s 3rd District since 2019, is scheduled to file paperwork Friday to join the Democratic presidential primary in New Hampshire, a member of the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. Friday is the state’s filing deadline.

Starting as far back as late last year, Phillips has called for President Joe Biden to not run for reelection, saying he believes “it’s time for a new generation.”

Then over the summer, he reportedly started meeting with donors and weighing a presidential run to challenge Biden.

He told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in August that he hadn’t yet made a decision but said if no other prominent Democrat stepped up to challenge the president that he would continue to consider a run himself.

The congressman hasn’t yet confirmed his intention to formally run for president, but it appears that will change on Friday.