Dead body identified as Len Reynolds

(ABC 6 News) – On April 11, a missing person was found and identified, but Rochester still searches for why and how long Len Reynolds was out in the wilderness.

The wildlife area east of Rochester welcomes many to its beautiful landscape for a leisurely walk or for sport.

“Yeah, I was just on my way home, and I just thought I would come by and just, kind of, have a moment of silence. Not knowing who the individual was, but kind of a strange circumstance,” said Lucy Kruesel.

On Wednesday, someone walking their dog and looking for deer antlers spotted the body of 60-year-old Reynolds, who went missing in March of 2023.

“How could over a year pass with, I’m sure, people who walk their dogs here off leash. How could someone not be found? And that’s nothing accusatory, it’s just, curiosity about how that happened,” said Kruesel.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said there were no signs of foul play. When officers did a welfare check on Reynolds last year, they say his door was unlocked. His phone, wallet, and car keys were all left at home, leaving a lot of questions for the community.

“It’s important that we are aware of, the missing people in our community. And it made me look up who the missing people in this area [are], so that I can be aware of, you know, recognition. Yeah, being a little bit more cognizant of who’s missing,” said Kruesel.

Friends and family have been posting about the tragic news on social media, and saying how Len was a great friend and coworker.