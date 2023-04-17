RPD asking for help in locating man missing since early March

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is again asking for the public’s help in locating a man that has been missing since early March.

Len Reynolds, 58, has not been seen or heard from since March 7. RPD said officers conducted a welfare check at Reynolds’ home on the 1200 block of 11 Ave. SE in Rochester on March 17. Officers did not locate Reynolds in or around the home, and found his cell phone, wallet and car keys inside.

RPD is asking property owners near Mayo High School, 11th Avenue SE and Marion Road SE, to check for any signs of Reynolds on their property, including sheds, garages and any wooded areas that do not get frequent attention.

Reynolds is described as 5’11” tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds with fair skin, bald head and short grayish/blonde beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD at 507-328-2886.