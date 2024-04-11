Body found in wooded area in Olmsted County

(ABC 6 News) — The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the Gordan W. Yeager Wildlife Management Area and Silver Creek Road NE on Wednesday, April 10.

Around 1:30 p.m. a person was walking their dog in that area when they found what appeared to be a deceased person on the ground. According to the sheriff’s office, because of prolonged exposure to the elements, the condition of the body prevented them from making an identification.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is helping with the case.