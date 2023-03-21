Police ask for help finding missing Rochester man

(ABC 6 News) -Rochester Police is seeking the public’s help locating a missing person

59-year-old Len Reynolds has not been seen or heard from since March 7. Officers conducted a welfare check at his home in southeast Rochester on March 17.

They were unable to locate Reynolds in or around the home, which was unlocked. Officers observed that his phone, wallet and car keys were inside the home.

Reynolds is described as 5’11” tall, 150 pounds, fair skin, balding, with short grayish/blonde beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police at 507-328-6800.