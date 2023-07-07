Culvert replacement to start Monday on County Road 108 SW west of Stewartville

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Public Works announced a road maintenance project west of Stewartville will begin on Monday, July 10.

Starting at 8:00 a.m., crews will begin to replace the culvert on County Road 108 SW between 80th Ave. SW and County Road 115 SW. County Road 108 SW will be closed to through traffic as shown on the map below.

Credit: Olmsted County Public Works

Residents will have access to their properties within the closure. No official detour will be posted and motorists should expect delays and seek alternative routes.

The work is scheduled to be completed at the end of the day on Tuesday, July 11, weather permitting.