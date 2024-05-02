Cub Foods opens new Rochester location

Cub Foods opened its newest location in Rochester Thursday. Located at 2480 Scott Road NW., the new 8,500 square foot store will also feature Cub Wine & Spirits next door.

(ABC 6 News) – Cub Foods opened its newest location in Rochester Thursday. Located at 2480 Scott Road NW., the new 8,500 square foot store will also feature Cub Wine & Spirits next door.

The new Cub Wine & Spirits store will feature an expanded collection of spirits, wine, and beer in addition to a new tasting bar. High-end wines and spirits will also be available for purchase.

In addition, the new store will feature expanded produce, floral and meat departments. Shoppers can also find a new cake decoration station, kitchen shop and health and wellness solutions, and a pharmacy with walk-up and drive-thru options.

“For more than 55 years, Cub has stayed true to its commitment of being the neighborhood grocer, offering competitive pricing and support to the communities we serve,” said Andre Persaud, President and CEO of Cub in a statement.

“Even as buying habits shift in this very dynamic marketplace, we strive to leverage our deep local roots and cater to local tastes with great assortment selection and in-stock position, and the freshest product, while also supporting local organizations. Our new Rochester store is a great example of how we are staying true to the community, while also evolving to meet our customers’ changing needs and continue to play a part in their everyday lives.”

The store is open 24 hours, seven days a week.