Crash closes I-35 southbound near Faribault

(ABC 6 News) – A crash has closed a stretch of southbound I-35 near Faribault, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

MnDOT says I-35 southbound between Exit 66 (Millersburg Blvd.) and MN 21 (Faribault) is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles.

Credit: MnDOT

The southbound lanes of the interstate are expected to be closed until at least 4:00 p.m., according to MnDOT.

Motorists who may need to travel on I-35 in this area are urged to use an alternate route.

ABC 6 News will provide additional information when it becomes available.