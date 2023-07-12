Crash closes I-35 southbound near Faribault
(ABC 6 News) – A crash has closed a stretch of southbound I-35 near Faribault, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).
MnDOT says I-35 southbound between Exit 66 (Millersburg Blvd.) and MN 21 (Faribault) is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles.
The southbound lanes of the interstate are expected to be closed until at least 4:00 p.m., according to MnDOT.
Motorists who may need to travel on I-35 in this area are urged to use an alternate route.
ABC 6 News will provide additional information when it becomes available.