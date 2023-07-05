County Rd. 15 in Kasson closed July 6 for railroad maintenance

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MN DOT) announced that County Road 15 in Kasson will be closed on Thursday due to railroad maintenance.

For anyone that currently uses County Road 15 to go around the Highway 57 construction work zone, will need to take an alternate route as crews will be repairing the railroad crossing on County Road 15 just north of County Road 34.

MN DOT said the work is expected to be completed within 8 hours.