Coat Distribution helps kids in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) – The United Way of North Central Iowa put on a coat distribution for children.

For Jen Arends, the CEO of United Way North Central Iowa, she feels that getting coat helps give a child a sense of belonging. “It really is more than just a coat; it’s safety; it’s inclusion; it’s just feeling really good when you go to school.”

The event wrapped up at 7 p.m.

The United Way is still taking donations of coats. Anyone who needs a coat after today is asked to contact the United Way of North Central Iowa.