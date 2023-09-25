Clear Lake welcomes all with Garden Fiesta

(ABC 6 News)– It was a massive party in Clear Lake, IA on Sunday as they hosted one of the communities biggest events, the Garden Fiesta.

The event was put on by the Central Gardens of North Iowa and the Clear Lake Public Library. It’s all about celebrating the Latino culture with food, art, and music.

There were many activities for kids to enjoy like blowing bubbles and swinging at piñatas.

The event was free and one that the Clear Lake community looks forward to.