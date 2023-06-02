UPDATE: Missing Iowa juvenile found safe, reunited with family

(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: The Clear Lake, Iowa police department said the missing juvenile has been located safe and reunited with family.

PREVIOUS STORY

(ABC 6 News) – The Clear Lake, Iowa police department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

Police say they are looking for Rory. He is approximately 4 feet tall and weights 110 pounds.

Police say Rory left home on his own accord and was last seen in the 100 block of N Main St. in Ventura.

He has a dark brown mohawk and was riding a black black. The clothing he is wearing is not known.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Clear Lake Police Dept. at 641-357-2186.