Clear Lake firework show postponed to Wednesday, July 5th, due to weather

(ABC 6 News) – The firework show set for Tuesday night in Clear Lake, Iowa, has been postponed to Wednesday night due to potential for storms, according to city officials.

“It is with a heavy heart, we have to postpone the fireworks until Wednesday, July 5th at 10 p.m. due to the potential for thunderstorms in the area at the time of our beloved show,” read a post from the city’s Facebook page. “This is a decision we haven’t made lightly, but after consulting with our fireworks crew, Clear Lake Police Department, Clear Lake Fire Department and weather professionals, this is the best decision for the safety of our crew and community.”

Officials with the Clear Lake Police Department say that if severe weather does occur in the downtown area, the VFW at 3rd Street and Main is a designated storm shelter.

“We appreciate your understanding and hope to see you tomorrow night,” the Facebook post said.