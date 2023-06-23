Clarks Grove man accused of using company card to pay for Las Vegas drive

(ABC 6 News) – A Clarks Grove man faces a felony fraud charge after allegedly using a company card to pay for his Las Vegas drive one day after being fired.

According to court documents, Kyle Andrew Anderson was fired from Metro Heating and Cooling, LLC, on Feb. 1, 2023.

On Feb. 2, 2023, Anderson, 36, is accused of using his company credit card to pay for about $70 at O’Reilly Auto Parts and a $770 U-Haul rental headed for Las Vegas.

According to court records, a photo submitted with the rental showed Anderson’s license plate, and the information used in the U-Hall rental included Anderson’s name, date of birth, address, phone number, and driver’s license number.

Anderson is scheduled to stand trial in Freeborn County Court on the charge of credit card fraud Oct. 30, with a pretrial hearing Oct. 13.