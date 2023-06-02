City of Rochester receives donation of 40 trees

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester Parks & Recreation Department is coordinating the planting of 40 trees at Southern Woods Park.

The trees are scheduled to be planted on Monday, June 5 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The trees were donated by Penz Subaru via the Tree Trust organization, who will be the lead agency in planting the trees.

Paul Widman, Director of Parks & Recreation, shares, “We are excited about the addition of these 40 trees at Southern Woods Park, an area that has seen a decreased number of trees due to various disease. The donation by Penz Subaru and their partnership with The Tree Trust will make a meaningful impact to our parks system and community. We thank them for their generosity”

Volunteers from the public are welcome to join the planting event and can sign up HERE.

Tree Trust is a nonprofit organization based in St. Paul that was established in 1976 in response to the wholesale tree loss from Dutch Elm Disease. Tree Trust’s mission is to transform lives and landscapes though helping solve unemployment and devastation of the urban tree canopy.