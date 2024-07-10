Charges filed against man involved in Austin standoff

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Charges were filed on Tuesday, July 9, against the man who was reportedly involved in a standoff with the Austin Police Department that lasted ten hours.

Kristofer Luiken, 48, was charged with Endanger Child – Situation could cause harm or death – substantially harm physical/emotional health, obstruct legal process by interfering with a peace officer, threats of violence – reckless disregard and false imprisonment – unreasonable restraint of a child.

If convicted, Luiken faces up to five years in prison, according to Mower County Attorney, Kristen Nelsen.

On Sunday, July 7, at around 10:30 p.m., officers from the Owatonna Police Department responded to a report of a man yelling at a child at a convenience store, according to Owatonna Police.

When officers arrived, the man, later identified as Luiken, tried to flee the scene and hit an Owatonna police car while fleeing the scene, according to the criminal complaint.

A pursuit began, but officers pulled back with concerns for the child’s safety.

Once Luiken entered Mower County, Minnesota State Patrol deployed stop sticks which hit all four tires of the Nissan Ultima that Luiken was driving.

Luiken reportedly continued driving on four flat tires to a residence at the 1700 block of 4th Avenue Northwest in Austin and parked in the driveway.

Luiken allegedly refused several commands from officers on scene telling him to get out of his car and let the child out of his car.

Officers reportedly Luiken smoking multiple cigarettes with a gas can in the car with the child. He also told officers that they would “regret” approaching the car because he had gas in it.

The complaint said there were large knives in the center console of the car, a hatchet in the front seat area, a full can of gasoline on the passenger seat and chemical agents similar to bear spray.

Officers continued negotiations with Luiken for several hours, but every time they moved closer to the vehicle, he would tell them they needed to back up.

Friends and family of Luiken also tried to get him out of the car but were unsuccessful.

The child was locked inside the car and did not have access to food, water, or a bathroom for the entire standoff, according to the complaint.

At around 9:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8, after 10 hours and 22 minutes of negotiations, Luiken exited the car holding onto the child, but later let her go, according to the complaint.

More charges against Luiken will likely be filed in Steele County, according to Owatonna Police.

Luiken is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Mower County on Wednesday, July 10.