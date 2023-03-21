Cerro Gordo County employee killed in work-related accident

(ABC 6 News) – An investigation is underway after a Cerro Gordo County employee was killed in a work-related accident last week.

Mason City Police said on March 16, a co-worker reported that Cory Behr, 44 of Rockwell, IA, was injured while working with machinery on Nature Center Road.

Mason City Police and Fire departments responded to the roadway that leads into the Lime Creek Nature Center.

Officers found Behr deceased from the work-related accident.

The accident-investigation is ongoing.