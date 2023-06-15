Celebrating Flag Day and sharing its importance

(ABC 6 News) – It’s a holiday to honor the nation’s flag.

The Continental Congress first issued the U.S. flag on this day in 1777. Flag Day was approved as a national observance in 1949 and fast forward to 2023, the tradition still holds strong in Rochester.

Many gathered at Soldier’s Field to celebrate this holiday.

“It’s very important to me,” Vietnam War veteran Tommy Carey said.

Each shared what the American flag means.

“That flag means freedom, it means opportunity, it means pride, it means we are free to do what we want to do,” Rochester Elks Lodge President Matt Skinner said.

From reciting the pledge of allegiance, and God Bless America, everyone had something to celebrate.

“There is a flag, that we need to honor it,” Carrey said.

Carrey gained a greater appreciation for the flag after his service. Whenever Flag Day comes around, he always takes the opportunity to celebrate.

“Anytime I have a chance to celebrate with my fellow brothers and sisters, I take that opportunity,” Carrey explained.

With holidays like Veterans and Memorial Day, and the Forth of July, Flag Day is just as important to serve as a reminder of what this country represents.

“All of those holidays are important to be celebrated, and to carry forth that patriotism that comes with those from generation to generation, I’m grateful that we can do it,” Skinner said.