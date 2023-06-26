Carnival employee arrested, charged after allegedly pepper spraying multiple people at Howard Co. Fair

(ABC 6 News) – A carnival employee who worked at the Howard County Fair in Cresco, Iowa, on Saturday was arrested and charged after allegedly pepper spraying multiple people.

According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), officers reported to the fairgrounds for an alleged assault that occurred between Noon and 2:00 p.m. involving a carnival games supervisor and employee.

During the alleged assault, multiple people were sprayed with a chemical substance believed to be pepper spray.

The HSCO said 43-year-old Terry Harley, Jr., of Fort Worth, Tex., is accused of spraying Kimberly Thornton with pepper spray. Harley admitted to spraying Thornton with pepper spray and provided a can consistent with pepper spray, according to the HSCO.

After an investigation, the HCSO said the chemical spray directed toward Thornton and other people was not provoked and was intentional.

The HCSO said Thornton suffered injuries to her body and face as a result of the pepper spray and received medical attention at a local hospital and was given an inhaler for breathing problems. She was also referred to an eye specialist by the hospital for unknown damage to her eyes.

Harley was arrested on Sunday and charged with assault causing injury (serious misdemeanor) and assault causing serious injury (Class D felony).