(ABC 6 News)- A vehicle flipped on its side after hitting a light pole in Spring Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

The car was traveling south on Hwy 63 when it veered off the road and hit a light pole, causing the car to flip on its side.

Traffic on Hwy 63 near the town was briefly rerouted while the scene was being cleared.

No one was injured during the crash. The cause is still under investigation.