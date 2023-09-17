C.E.R.T. hosts second annual gala to recognize community members

(ABC 6 News)- Some community members received special recognition at the Community Engagement Response Team’s second annual gala on Saturday.

C.E.R.T. is a public safety organization that hosts engagement activities, mentors kids, and builds connections with other local organizations to help keep the community safe.

As a way of showing their gratitude and appreciation for those who helped out, they hosted a gala with live music, a silent auction, and Cajun and Creole food. Some people received awards for their community service.

“It’s our way of giving back to them and showing how much we appreciate them coming alongside us. We couldn’t do it without them,” said Andre Crockett, co-founder of C.E.R.T.

All the money raised at the event will help C.E.R.T. continue its mission of providing a safe community.