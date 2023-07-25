Byron High School to receive MDA funding to bolster meat processing education

(ABC 6 News) – Byron High School is one of nine schools across Minnesota that will receive a boost from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) for meat processing education.

The MDA said it has awarded $350,000 in one-time grants through its Meat Education and Training (MEAT) Program with a maximum award of $70,000.

Byron High School will receive $27,175 to build upon current programming by developing and adding a meat processing course with local processing partners.

The other eight Minnesota schools are Ashby Public School, Bertha-Hewitt Schools, Lac qui Parle Valley High School, Morris Area High School, Nicollet Public School, ROCORI Public Schools, Sibley East Public Schools and West Central Area Schools.

The MEAT Grant provides the opportunity for Minnesota schools to fund equipment purchases, facility renovation, curriculum development, faculty training, and more processing-related activities at new or established training programs for secondary students.

“Minnesota’s meat cutting and butchery training programs are vital to the future of our state’s processing industry,” Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said. “The MDA is pleased to support these nine schools providing new pathways for students to receive more hands-on training experiences and learn about careers in this field.”

For more information, visit the MDA’s website, HERE.