Byron child care workers share industry concerns on National Day Without Child Care

Local child care workers share concerns on National Day Without Child Care

(ABC 6 News) – Today is National Day Without Child Care and local child care workers are sharing their concerns about the industry.

Just last year, Minnesota passed legislation that expanded upon its child care assistance program. However, workers at Early Advantage Developmental Child Care Center (DCC) in Byron say that there are still problems.

“For two children, it could cost $35,000. That’s not reasonable to expect that family to afford that. So we’re really trying to get the message out that the math in early childhood is not working. And it is such a public good, that it needs public investing in,” said Teresa Bahr, owner and director of Early Advantage DCC.