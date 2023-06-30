Businesses connected to Galleria impacted with skyways blocked off

(ABC 6 News) – Galleria officials tell us the mall will re-open Friday morning at 10 after a fire hit it on Wednesday.

The closure has disrupted businesses and the community as skyways leading to the building are blocked off.

Even with just the couple days of these businesses being closed, the owner of Chocolaterie Stam says their business is being affected in more ways than potential smoke damage.

“We missed the sales you know yesterday. Usually we have two sales have inside and outside for Thursday. Today we just have this and there’s a conference at the convention center we’re hoping to get to tomorrow were a lot of people are coming in so if we miss that that’ll be a big one, because we prepare for that,” Travis Yager said.

Businesses inside the galleria can choose to stay closed. Thursdays downtown are a big day for these businesses, so the Rochester Downtown Alliance will continue to help support them.

“At this point some of them we aren’t sure how long they’ll be closed. Hopefully they’ll be back up and running by next Thursday so we can help direct people into their stores,” Rochester Downtown Alliance Director of Content and Creations Katie Adelman said.