Bridge Cleaning begins Tonight

(ABC 6 News) – Tonight, overnight lane closures begin for parts of Highway 52 in Rochester.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says maintenance crews will be out cleaning bridges from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

They will be clearing debris and other materials that accumulated during the winter before they begin pressure washing them.

Drivers can expect delays with lane closures. there will be flaggers to direct traffic. MnDOT will clean 25 bridges during this time.

Bridge locations:

Work will take place on Highway 52 from 55th Street Northwest to the Highway 52/63 interchange in south Rochester, as well as on Highway 63 north of 40th Street and on Olmsted County Road 22 over Hwy 14 West.

The work includes bridges over Highway 52 – 55th Street Northwest, 41st Street Northwest, 37TH Street Northwest, 19TH Street Northwest, 2ND Street Southwest, 6th Street Southwest, Highway 14 East, and 16th Street Southwest so there will be lane restrictions on these roadways over Hwy 52 as well.

Work will also take place on Highway 63 near Stewartville. MnDOT will clean 25 bridges during the effort.