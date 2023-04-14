Body found in Northwest Rochester

(ABC 6 News) ABC 6 News is working to learn more about the discovery of a body in Rochester on Friday.

It was was in found in the 1000 block of First Street Northwest which is in the Kutsky Park neighborhood.



This is the same area police had previously been looking for in the search for Thomas McElroy. The 43-year-old left Saint Marys on December 27th, 2022 not dressed for the weather.

At this point, police is only saying the department is in process of identifying the body.