Blackout license plates to be legal in Minnesota starting next year

(ABC 6 News) – Blackout license plates will soon become an option for Minnesota vehicle owners.

The license plates will feature a black background and white lettering and will be legal for passenger vehicles, light trucks, RV’s and motorcycles starting Jan. 1, 2024.

An official design hasn’t been released yet as the state’s commissioner of public safety has yet to come up with one, although according to the bill that state lawmakers approved, “the commissioner must adopt a suitable plate design that includes a black background with white text.”

The blackout plates would require a $30 annual fee in addition to other standard plate fees.

State officials expect a demand of 100,000 to 200,000 per year in the first few years which could bring in millions of dollars.

Mississippi, Colorado, and Iowa are among other states with blackout plates. Iowa legalized them in 2019 and issued nearly a half-million to vehicle owners in the first three years they were available.