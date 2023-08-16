Back-to-school block party aims to help families save money

(ABC 6 News) – The new school year is just around the corner, and according to experts, families are expected to pay anywhere from $860 to $1,200 per student this year on back-to-school shopping.

This weekend, parents have an opportunity to ease that burden!

Students and families have a chance to get free haircuts and school supplies, while supplies last.

This free event will also have food and family activities!

The Back-to-School Block Party & Parade will take place Saturday, August 19th in Rochester, MN.

The fun kicks off with a parade at noon, followed by the block party taking place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 1783 East Center Street.