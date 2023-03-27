Austin’s “Friends of the Library” asking for donations ahead of book sale

(ABC 6 News) – Thousands of books are lining the tables of the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center in Austin to get ready for the annual “Friends of the Library” book sale next weekend.

From now through Thursday, anyone is welcome to donate their gently-used books at the auditorium.

Then, starting Thursday, the big book sale begins.

Thursday’s sale is for members of the organization only and the rest of the community is welcome to come Friday-Sunday.

All of the money will be donated to the Austin Public Library to help finance its renovations.

“We’re the best deal in town! Everybody come on out, we have a lot of fun and I encourage you to bring your suitcases. I’m not joking, make sure they have wheels on them,” said Peggy Keener, a board member of “Friends of the Library”.

There are books from every genre, including children’s books, puzzles, and DVDs.

Everything is just a few dollars.

For more information, click here.