Austin student named to MDE Computer Science Working Group

(ABC 6 NEWS) – An Austin student has made quite the achievement.

Austin High School Junior Nadia Hummel has been named to the Minnesota Department of Education’s Computer Science Working Group.

The group is dedicated to growing interest in computer science education in all K-12 school districts throughout the state.

Nadia’s teacher, Joee Winter, says the more schools that have access to computer science courses, the better.

“Right now we are last in the nation, 50th, with only 28 percent of our high school students that have access to computer science classes in school and to think about all the industries we have in Minnesota and to know that’s where we’re at it’s really sad,” Winter said.

Joee adds that she is so proud of Nadia for being named to this working group.

Speaking of Nadia, she’s been into computer science since the third grade.

“I’m honored to be on this working group. It’s a challenge and something I wasn’t expecting. Opportunity is everything. We are considering all demographics of students, whether they have funding or not, they can still learn computer science and still have the resources to bloom in this area just like I have,” Hummel said.

A huge congratulations to Nadia. She is making her fellow packers proud.