The Austin school board met this afternoon, to set goals for the new school year.

This meeting comes on the first day of classes for students in Austin.

Board members and superintendent Joey Page engaged in a strength finder workshop to help maximize what can be accomplished in the 2023-2024 school year.

“Are our strengths a nurturer or nature? Really, it’s nurturing of the nature,” said Bethany Von Steinberg of Flourish Consulting.