Austin man to stand trial on revenge porn charges

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man is scheduled to stand trial in September on three charges of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.

Jacob Louis Cano, 24, was arrested May 30 after failing to appear for an initial hearing in Mower County Court in April.

According to court records, a woman contacted Austin police after learning that private photos she’d sent Cano were on Reddit in May of 2022.

Austin police noted that the photos were posted on a Reddit account posing as the woman, which displayed a photo of her face and shared her name.

According to court records, Reddit provided Austin police with the IP address associated with the account, which was registered to Cano.

Cano is scheduled to stand trial Sept. 11, 2023.