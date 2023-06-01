Austin High School seniors take final lap at where it all began

(ABC 6 News) – Ahead of their graduation Friday, Austin High School seniors got to go back to where it all began Thursday morning.

Seniors, dressed in caps and gowns, greeted the class of 2035 at Woodson Kindergarten Center. For some, they even got a chance to catch up with some of their old teachers who helped them get to this point.

“It brings back a lot of memories,” said Isabel Brekke, a senior who is going to Riverland Community College for human services.

“I’m glad I was able to do that and look at the little kids and see their little faces.”

Little faces filled with joy. Their heads, filled with amazement when seniors walked by.

ABC 6 News Good Morning reporter Sydney Zatz asked a few kindergarteners their thoughts. When asked what it was like to see the “big kids,” they all responded along the lines of: “Amazing because they are graduating.”

Seniors were able to visit Woodson or their respective elementary schools.

Graduation in Austin is Friday night.