Austin Fire Department responds to house fire Monday

(ABC 6 News) – The Austin Fire Department (AFD) responded to a house fire on Monday afternoon.

According to AFD Fire Chief Jim McCoy, crews responded to a house fire on the 700 block of 10th Ave. NW just before 2:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke coming from the attic area of the two-story home. Fire damage was contained to the attic area, however the first-and-second-story of the home sustained water damage.

McCoy said both occupants of the home were not present when the fire occurred and assistance is being provided by the American Red Cross.

As of Tuesday morning, the State Fire Marshal is investigating. There is no damage estimate at this time.

AFD was assisted by crews from nearby Brownsdale and Mapleview.