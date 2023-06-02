ATV riders can explore Minnesota trails for free June 10-11

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that riders with an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) registered for private or agricultural use won’t need to pay the registration fee to ride the state’s public ATV trails June 10-11.

This is the 10th year that Minnesota is providing ATV riders with free access to more than 3,000 miles of state forest and grant-in-aid trails during an annual no registration weekend.

Outside of the June 10-11 no-registration riding weekend, Minnesotans need to pay $60 for a three-year registration to ride the state’s ATV trails. Out-of-state riders pay $21 annually for a nonresident trail pass.

“We see this weekend as a great opportunity to showcase the wide variety of state and grant-in-aid trails across Minnesota,” said Joe Unger, off-highway vehicle program consultant. “There are many privately registered ATVs across the state, and during this weekend, those riders can try motorized state and GIA trails without registration. We hope they have a great experience and decide to register their equipment so they can ride the trails regularly.”

Riders should always keep safety in mind when out on the trails. Safety training is recommended for everyone who operates an ATV and is required for riders born after July 1, 1987. Trainings are offered by the Minnesota DNR.

For more information on trail maps, updates on trail conditions, ATV Safety training schedules and more, CLICK HERE.