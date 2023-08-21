Artists in SE Minnesota receive a combined $67,000 in individual artist grants

Artists in Southeast Minnesota are getting a payday thanks to the Minnesota legislature and the Southeastern Minnesota Art Council.

On August 15, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded 17 individual artist grants for a total of $67,000 in funding to applicants throughout southeastern Minnesota. This included nine emerging artists and eight advancing artists.

SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona.

Grants for original work were awarded to the following individuals, listed by county.

Freeborn County

Susanne Crane, Albert Lea,received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant for Low Hanging Fruit Poetry Book.

Goodhue County

Brian Johnson, Cannon Falls,received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant for 4 Part Concert Series (so it goes).

Houston County

Melissa Wray, Caledonia,received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant for Homecoming: A Poetry & Quilt Project.

Olmsted County

Kevin Dobbe, Rochester,received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant for New media opera Phase 2 development.

Rice County

J C Sanford, Northfield,received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant for First Annual Northfield Jazz Festival.

Steele County

Andi Lynn Arnold, Owatonna,received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant for In the Garden of Life, Light & Growth.

Winona County