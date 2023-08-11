APD reports arrest of man with gun, body armor in NW Austin

(ABC 6 News) – Austin police announced the arrest of a 25-year-old man at 709 6th Avenue NW Friday.

According to Capt. David McKichan, police were told that Jose Juan Alvarez-Benzin Jr., of Austin, had displayed a gun and was wearing body armor.

Police allege that they arrived at the address shortly after 11 a.m. Aug. 11 and detained Alvarez-Benzin Jr. in the yard.

Police claim Alvarez-Benzin Dr. was indeed wearing body armor, and police recovered a firearm while searching him.

McKichan said Alvarez-Benzin Jr. has been taken to the Mower County Jail.

Charges have not yet been filed, and the case remains under investigation.