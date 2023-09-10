Annual ‘Field of Flags’ ceremony held in Mantorville

(ABC 6 News) – The Mantorville community held its annual ‘Field of Flags’ ceremony Saturday afternoon.

The day started off with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Mantorville Fire Dept. Relief Association.

Then dozens gathered at the ceremony in town to honor their local heroes who make a difference in the community and across the country.

Hundreds of flags were dedicated to the men and women who serve in the military, law enforcement, fire, and EMS.