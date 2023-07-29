Albert Lea’s Memorial Park hosts a “party” Saturday afternoon, hosted by Hope Church

(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea’s Memorial Park hosted an event put on by Hope Church for the community to enjoy Saturday afternoon.

The annual event is called “Party in the Park” and organizers say it’s the biggest event of the year for the church.

It started at 4 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m.

The community is invited to attend, with 20 different carnival games, a bounce house, and fun races.

It also has a free dinner provided to attendees along with many prizes.