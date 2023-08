(ABC 6 News) – A woman is in the hospital after rolling her vehicle in Freeborn County Friday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 60-year-old Pamela Johnson of Albert Lea was driving on Interstate 90 when she lost control and rolled into the median just before 1:30 p.m.

Johnson is being treated at Albert Lea Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Johnson was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.