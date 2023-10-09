Albert Lea water tower enters Tank of the Year contest

The downtown Albert Lea water entered the running for “Tank of the Year.”

The contest, held by Kansas City company Tnemec, has celebrated innovative and creative uses of its coatings on tanks across the U.S. and Canada since 2006, according to the company’s website.

According to the city of Albert Lea, a Tnemec committee of “water tank enthusiasts” will select 11 other finalists to consider for the People’s Choice for official Tank of the Year.

The winner will be announced on Oct. 16.

To participate in the People’s Choice contest, community members can visit Tnemec’s website and vote for their favorite tank. Voting closes on Friday, Oct. 13.

The current Albert Lea water tower finished construction this summer and became operational in September. The tower holds 1 million gallons of water and stands at 200 feet tall.