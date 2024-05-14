Albert Lea teacher one of finalists for statewide Presidential Award

(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea elementary school teacher is one of six educators nominated as a finalist for one of the Minnesota Dept. of Education’s Presidential Awards.

Mark Nechanicky, one of the finalists, is a fourth-grade teacher at Lakeview Elementary School. Nechanicky is being recognized for his work in teaching math.

Nechanicky has been with the Albert Lea Public School District for almost 25 years and has also been nominated as the district’s ‘Teacher of the Year’.

“I am honored to announce the Minnesota finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science,” said MDE Commissioner Willie Jett. “These teachers demonstrate expertise and dedication, and they are models of the work being done by teachers to engage students in learning about STEM topics.”

The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, or PAEMST, is the nation’s highest honor for U.S. K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics and/or computer science teachers, according to MDE.

This award is administered on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy by the National Science Foundation.

The six 2024 finalists in Minn. will be informally recognized during STEM day at the Minnesota State Fair, and formally during the Minnesota Council of Teachers of Mathematics conference and the state’s Science Teachers Association conference.

The awardees receive a trip to Washington D.C. where they will attend various events as well as participate in professional development opportunities, according to MDE. They also will receive a $10,000 award from NSF, a Presidential certificate and even join a group of award-winning teachers able to influence STEM teaching in both Minn. and across the country.