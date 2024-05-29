Albert Lea taking steps towards clean energy

(ABC 6 News) – The city council voted tonight to enter an energy saving agreement with Apex Solutions.

It’s a project the city council says will move them closer to their goal of clean energy.

The wastewater treatment plant will be receiving solar panels around the facility.

This is to help produce more clean energy.

“The optimal conditions would provide 475 kilowatts, the city climate action plan calls for reducing energy use to make the community more resilient,” City manager Ian Rigg said.

The wastewater treatment plant isn’t the only facility receiving solar panels, the City Arena will also have them installed.

The projects will end up costing over $1.6 million.

The goal for these solar panels is to produce 20 percent clean energy from both facilities.

The city hopes they will be installed next year.