Albert Lea photographer’s work on display at the Minnesota Zoo

(ABC 6 News) – Nature can be represented in a number of ways. For Albert Lea photographer Jacob Schlichter, his representation got him into an exhibit at the Minnesota Zoo.

His piece is part of the Rooted by Nature, Inspired by Trees exhibit in the Hanifl Nature Center. That’s located by the entrance to the new Treetop Trail.

Schlichter is just one of the artists from across the state to have his piece chosen. While he’s excited to have it on display, the experience has a deeper meaning for him.

“Meeting the other artists and just kind of realizing the vibe and the joy our art can bring to the community. That, that, motivates me. The reason I take photos, the reason I got into photography was sharing cool sights and stuff with everyone around me. So just that community aspect,” said Schlichter.

There wasn’t a contest for the artists to have their pieces picked. Rather, the zoo works with an organization that curates art for the zoo.

“We wanted to make sure that we were able to have the Treetop Trail be a piece of the zoo that is able to connect people to nature, to animals. But to also show that connection to art, and health, and wellness as well. So this is one aspect of that,” said Zach Nugent, the Interim Director of Marketing and Communications at the Minnesota Zoo.

The exhibit is currently scheduled to be up through the end of the year.

If you are heading to the trail, note that on Monday, November 6, a portion will close for about a month to add new features, including a bird blind.

For more on Jacob’s work, you can click here.